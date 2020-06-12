Grant County man makes initial appearance on charges of sexually assaulting minors

A man from Grant County could spend life in prison if found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Court records show Joshua Kemerling of Carson, North Dakota faces to counts of gross sexual imposition, both class AA felonies that carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Police say they interviewed two children who said Kemerling sexually assaulted them. Police say they found evidence that corroborated what the girls told them.

Authorities arrested him on June 9th. He made his initial appearance in South Central District Court on Thursday, where his bond was set at $250,000.