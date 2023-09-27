UPDATE: 9/28, 11:35 a.m.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department has released new information regarding yesterday’s police chase in Minot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to NE Minot for a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle parked in the street around 3:39 p.m.

When deputies got on scene, they observed the driver slumped in the driver’s seat with suspected drug paraphernalia in his mouth. Deputies knocked on the window, which resulted in the driver becoming alert, noticing the deputy, and then began to flee.

A deputy on scene had tire deflation spikes which they deployed and successfully deflated one tire. A pursuit then continued for about an hour through multiple areas of Minot until it ended in NE Minot with the driver running on foot. The driver was apprehended a short while later.

There was no property damage except to the fleeing vehicle from the driver’s own actions and tire spikes deflating the tires. Tire deflation spikes were used on the vehicle multiple times.

There were no reported injuries to the public or to the driver.

The driver of the motor vehicle was identified as a 32-year-old Minot man who was arrested for the following offenses:

Fleeing in a motor vehicle

Refusal to halt

Driving under suspension

Driving under the influence

Aggravated Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule 2 drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

The driver also had two active arrest warrants for him at the time of his arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/27, 5:53 p.m.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to witnesses, a police chase happened in Northwest Minot Wednesday evening lasting 45 minutes.

A source told KX News that the suspect began running on foot near a grocery store.

The suspect has been arrested and police allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.

KX News reached out to the Minot Police Department and Ward County Sheriff’s Department. We are waiting to hear back from them.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to provide updates as they are available.