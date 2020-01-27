Hearing on venue change, evidence suppression in Chad Isaak murder case delayed to May

A decision on whether to relocate the trial of a man accused of killing four people in Mandan in spring of 2019 has been delayed until May.

Chad Isaak, who faces four murder charges, requested that his trial be moved out of Morton County. He also asked for several pieces of evidence to be thrown out in the case.

A hearing to consider those requests had been scheduled to occur on Tuesday, January 28th. It has since been pushed back to May 4th.

Isaak’s defense team argues that evidence, including that which was discovered in his vehicle and on his computer hard drive, was obtained by authorities wrongfully.

His team also says a high volume of media reporting has made lowered the likelihood of receiving a fair trial in Morton County.

According to court documents, Isaak’s jury trial is still scheduled for November of 2020.