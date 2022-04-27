MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Half-a-million dollars is the bond set by a Minot judge for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert last week.



At her initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond.



“[Hoffman] killed the father of her young child in order to succeed in a custody hearing in regards to this young child,” Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen said in court.

The prosecution also requested a no-contact order between Hoffman and her child.



Judge Douglas Mattson delayed the request and suggested it be solved through Social Services.



Hoffman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.