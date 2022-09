WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A heavy police presence is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Williston near the 3300 block of University Avenue that occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Williston Police Department, University Avenue between 32nd and 34th street is currently closed while police investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.