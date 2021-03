There was heavy police presence after a report of a gunshot at Gateway Mobile Home Community in Mandan Saturday night.

The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. and by 9 p.m. there were five-six Mandan Police cars on scene.

We’re told the incident is of a sensitive nature. At this time we cannot confirm much else.

It appears police are not actively searching for a suspect at this time.

Police told reporters a statement will be released Monday morning.