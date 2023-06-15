WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department was called to the 1000 block of 19th St. E just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday after a report of gunshots.

According to a news release from Williston Police Department, when the officers responded, they found evidence and spoke to witnesses, who confirmed shots were fired in the area.

According to the witness, the shots hit an apartment complex and a parked vehicle.

Williston PD did not get any reports of injuries, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene to investigate the incident.

Williston PD would like the community to avoid the area until the investigation is done.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.