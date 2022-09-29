WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has a heavy police presence at the 2400 block of 37th Place in Williston regarding a domestic violence incident.

According to Williston Police, early Thursday morning around 3:40 a.m. police responded to a report of domestic violence and as of now do not have the suspect in custody.

The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.