MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot law enforcement arrested six people who were allegedly in possession of or distributing Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Vyvanse early Tuesday morning in the city.

According to the arresting affidavit, the Ward County Narcotics Task Force and Minot Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on the 700 block of 24th Avenue NW around 7:29 a.m. on August 8.

Upon entry into the residence, officers located and detained four adults and one juvenile. Officers then made entry into the detached garage of the residence where three other adults were located and detained. A final adult was located inside a car, for a total of nine people who were detained in the residence.

According to police, they then began a search of the residence and found a variety of different forms of drug paraphernalia and the following drugs:

Pill bottle that was not listed as Vyvanse containing two pills of Vyvanse

Orange container with a bag holding 1 gram of Fentanyl

Rubber container with a gray powdery substance

Plastic bag containing 8.1 grams of Fentanyl

Plastic wrapper containing 2.2 grams of Heroin

Ziploc bag containing 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine

A handgun belonging to one of the individuals was also found with three loaded magazines.

Also found was $5,934 in various denominations, packaged separately.

Following the search and an investigation, six of the nine people were arrested for various charges and taken to the Ward County Detention Center:

Jarrod Henderson, 40 years old, Minot Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver – Heroin (Class B Felony) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Offense (Class C Felony) Possession of Methamphetamine – Second Offense (Class C Felony) Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class C Felony)

Debora Henderson, 69 years old, Minot Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver – Fentanyl (Class B Felony) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Offense (Class C Felony)

Kevin Johnson, 41 years old, Minot Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Offense (Class C Felony) Possession of Methamphetamine – Second Offense (Class C Felony)

Maddison Stracener, 23 years old, Minot Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Offense (Class C Felony) Possession of Methamphetamine – Second Offense (Class C Felony)

Brittany Hunt, 33 years old, Minot Possession of a Controlled Substance – Vyvanse (Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Ava Morin, 20 years old, Minot Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)



All six have initial appearances and preliminary hearings scheduled at the Ward County Courthouse over the next two months.