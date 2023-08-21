BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are currently investigating an incident involving a hidden camera that was found in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness after a customer located a recording device today during a tanning session.

According to police, police reported to Planet Fitness around 10:30 a.m. after a 21-year-old woman allegedly reported that she found a key fob camera attached to popsicle sticks that were in a tanning bed.

Police stated that it is currently unknown what was recorded on the device, how many people were recorded, and how long the recordings have taken place. Investigators are working to access the device to answer those questions.

The woman who reported the incident posted in length the details of the situation on Facebook. She stated that the device was planted by an employee of Planet Fitness that had been messaging her frequently and talking to her often at the gym.

At this time no charges have been filed against anyone at Planet Fitness as police investigate the situation further.

KX News reached out to Planet Fitness and are currently waiting on a response.