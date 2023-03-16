BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR) are now looking for a high-risk sex offender.

According to a news release, the offender removed his global monitoring bracelet and can no longer be found.

25-year-old Kilo Bowen-Davis was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black jacket.

He was leaving the Bismarck District Parole and Probation Office around 11 a.m. on March 16.

Bowen-Davis is African American, 5’9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

His offenses include Sexual Imposition – Threat or Coercion and failure to register as a sexual offender.

If anyone has any information about where he is, they should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 222-6651.