High-speed pursuit near Thompson ends in arrest

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman was arrested and charged after troopers say she fled when they attempted to pull her over.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop Madison Freeman on Tuesday around 10:48 a.m. for speeding near Thompson on I-29.

As the trooper was walking up to the vehicle, the woman took off. The trooper began pursuing the car, with Freeman reaching a top speed of 120 mph.

Freeman took the Mayville exit when the trooper used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop her. She was then taken into custody.

The NDHP says charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Oil & Gas Impact

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News