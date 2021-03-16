High-speed pursuit near Thompson ends in arrest

A woman was arrested and charged after troopers say she fled when they attempted to pull her over.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop Madison Freeman on Tuesday around 10:48 a.m. for speeding near Thompson on I-29.

As the trooper was walking up to the vehicle, the woman took off. The trooper began pursuing the car, with Freeman reaching a top speed of 120 mph.

Freeman took the Mayville exit when the trooper used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop her. She was then taken into custody.

The NDHP says charges are pending.