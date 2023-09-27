BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old homeless man, Elwood Goodleft, was arrested Monday night after he got into an argument with his brother and then chased him with a knife in Bismarck.

According to the arresting affidavit, Goodleft and his brother the argument started over alcohol in the parking lot of 1011 E Main Ave. around 7:35 p.m.

Police then arrived and spoke with Goodleft’s brother who stated that he feared for his life. Goodleft was then arrested and charged with Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

He is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $1,500 bond with a Felony Trial set for January 24, 2024.