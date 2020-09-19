Homicide investigation underway in Williston, man in custody

Early Saturday morning Williston Police received a call of an unresponsive female in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old woman dead.

The Williston Police Department has taken 29-year-old Tevin Dewayne Freeman into custody in relation to the homicide investigation.

Charges are pending with the Williams County State Attorney’s Office. It is believed to be an incident of domestic violence.

Assisting with the investigation is the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the William’s County Sherriff’s Office.

Currently, the Williston Police Department day they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.