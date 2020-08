After an investigation into a Minot shooting originally reported as accidental that killed 37-year-old Connie Rod, investigators say they no longer believe that was the case.

Police say after a review completed by the Ward County State’s Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for 42-year-old Erik Rod, Connie’s husband, for murder.

Erik was taken into custody on Thursday and is at the Ward County Jail.

Connie died shortly after the May 21 shooting.