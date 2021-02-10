Isaak to appear in plain clothes during trial on 2019 RJR killings

When defendant Chad Isaak appears in court for his trial on the 2019 Mandan RJR Maintenance and Management killings, he won’t be appearing in handcuffs or any other visible restraints.

District Court Judge David Reich Tuesday granted a request by Isaak’s legal team to allow him to wear plain clothes and not have any visible restraints on him while he’s in court.

At the same time, Reich ruled the ND Department of Corrections may employ non-visible means of restraint on Isaak, such as stun cuffs or other restraints “deemed necessary for courtroom security.”

Isaak, of Washburn, is accused of killing four employees at the RJR company office in southeast Mandan on April 1, 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial is scheduled to start June 7th.