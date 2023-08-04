MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Jamestown woman, Kristina Vanalstine, was arrested on Thursday, August 3 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, the Mandan Police Department was called to a residence on West Main Street for a report of an overdose around 11:30 p.m.

The officers saw a Vanalstine walking north from the southeast corner of the building quickly with a bag.

When the officer tracked Vanalstine down, the officer asked her to return to the building and to search her bag, knowing it was a call for an overdose, and wanted to see if there were more narcotics.

Vanalstine was vague and would ask for things from the bag, but would not let the officer search the bag. Due to the nature of the call, the officer was not comfortable with her going into the bag.

After some time, the officer was able to search the bag and found a used Narcan canister, which is effective in opioid overdoses.

According to the affidavit, the officer and Vanalstine went into the building and the officer searched her room to look for items of paraphernalia and found a mental pipe with residue, a used Narcan canister, tin foil, and other pipes with residue. There was also a large amount of vomit in the trash can.

The officer stated that they then searched her bag again and found tin foil inside a wallet. One piece had burnt residue, which is consistent with drug paraphernalia. Also in the bag was a cigarette carton with blue pills inside a small ziploc baggie wrapped in tin foil. The officer recognized the pills as fentanyl and counted 24 in the bag, which is beyond the quantity consistent with personal use. There was also a pen insert-type piece of equipment inside the bag with residue on it.

Police then arrested Vanalstine and brought her to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl (Class B Felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

A Felony Jury Trial for Vanalstine is currently scheduled for November 22 in Morton County.