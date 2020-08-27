Jury finds Montana man guilty of negligent homicide in 2018 New Town crash

A man from Dagmar, Montana is guilty of negligent homicide, according to a jury in Mountrail County.

Court records show Douglas Landis was convicted of two counts of negligent homicide related to a crash that happened near New Town in October of 2018. Landis crashed his semi truck into an oncoming pickup truck on a snowy Highway 23, according to the Highway Patrol.

Two people were killed in the crash.

Jurors handed down the verdict on Wednesday, two days after the trial began.

Records show that Landis will be sentenced on November 18th. The two class C felony charges carry a total maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

