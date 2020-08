A man accused of murder and four other felonies in Rolette County is no longer scheduled to stand trial.

Instead, according to court records, Ronald Wootan will appear at a change of plea hearing on Tuesday at 11:30 AM in Northeast District Court.

Wootan is accused of killing Joe Pochant in Rolette in the summer of 2018. He also faces attempted murder and terrorizing charges related to an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Wootan originally pleaded “not guilty” to all five charges.