KENMARE, ND (KXNET) — 21-year-old Andrew Gast from Kenmare was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for corruption of a minor after being involved in a relationship with a female juvenile.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation that began in late September after a report that Gast was in a relationship with the female juvenile.

On October 11, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Kenmare Police Department, arrested Gast for corruption of a minor (A misdemeanor) and luring a minor by computer or other electronic means (A misdemeanor).

Gast pled guilty in Ward County District Court to both offenses on Wednesday, Oct. 12.