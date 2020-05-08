Killdeer man arrested on $5.3 million theft charges; preliminary hearing scheduled

A Dunn County man accused of stealing upwards of $5 million over several years from an oilfield cleanup company has made his initial appearance in court.

Court records indicate Shawn Kluver of Killdeer was arrested earlier this week. He had his initial appearance in Southwest District Court at 10:30 AM Wednesday.

Kluver faces three class A felony charges related to activities investigators say began in 2015, when he became connected with Environmental Driven Solutions, a company that provides cleaning services in North Dakota’s energy industry.

He is accused of deceiving the 82-year-old owner of EDS, and cashing checks that weren’t rightfully his. Authorities believe that over the course of five years and through a variety of schemes, he took $5,379,921.63 from the company.

Kluver was booked into the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center late Tuesday night, according to the time stamp on his booking photo. Officials say he is out on bail.

He is scheduled to next appear in court on June 18th for his preliminary hearing and/or arraignment.

