Kintyre woman charged after rear-ending vehicle, striking house

A Kintyre woman is being charged with reckless driving and DUI after authorities say she rear-ended a vehicle and struck a house.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident happened last night around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in Napoleon.

Troopers say 18-year-old Sophia Svanes “rapidly accelerated” in her Pontiac Grand Prix on Highway 3, from a side street in town.

While she was accelerating, she rear-ended a Hyundai driven by a 17-year-old girl, who had a 15-year-old passenger with her.

The force of the collision caused Svanes’ Pontiac to leave the roadway and strike a house.

Svanes was transported to Sanford in Bismarck for non-life-threatening injuries. Both juvenile occupants in the Hyundai were not injured.

Svanes was issued a citation for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

