BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kyle Riley, the man charged with intentional murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, appeared in court Tuesday morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

On March 23, Bismarck police responded to a shots fired call and found 22-year-old Michael Shane dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers found and arrested 26-year-old Riley after a traffic stop later that day. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

His trial is set for Aug. 30.