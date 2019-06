A man convicted of murder will spend life in prison, but he does have the chance of parole.

Alex Eggleston was convicted by a jury in January 2019, today he was sentenced for the crime.

He killed Vance Neset outside of a hotel in Williston in July of 2017.

Eggleston approached Neset and another man outside of the hotel, before firing four shots and killing Neset.

Eggleston was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, he had a prior conviction in Ward County for Robbery.