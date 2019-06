The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an assault.

At approximately 11:30 last night, officers responded to a report of an employee being assaulted by two men.

It happened in the 5200 block of Lincoln Road.



While the employee was taking out the garbage, two male suspects approached her and assaulted her.



They are described as males in their early twenties or late teens.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Lincoln Police Department at (701) 258-2403.