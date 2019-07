An administrator from Linton Public Schools was sentenced to 360 days probation for theft of property charge in January.

Linton Elementary School Principal Brian Flyberg is charged with petty cash thefts dating back to October of 2017.

Flyberg stole a total of $1,100 dollars from the Elementary School.

On Monday, he plead guilty and will be required to pay back the $1,100 in restitution.

