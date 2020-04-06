Man accused of coughing on Walmart employees, claiming to have coronavirus, faces terrorizing charge

A Bismarck man was charged with terrorizing after police say he coughed in the direction of two Walmart employees and told them he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

65-year-old Thomas Rensch made his initial appearance in South Central District Court on the class C felony charge Monday afternoon.

According to the police affidavit in the case, Rensch visited the Walmart on Old Red Trail in northwest Mandan around 9:30 AM Saturday. Police say he admitted to them that he was upset that he had to walk to the grocery door after finding the general merchandise door locked as part of the store’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Witnesses told police that they saw him cough on at least two employees and say “I tested positive for coronavirus and now you have it.”

Rensch later told police he was joking, and that he does not have the virus.

He was charged with terrorizing, a class C felony, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.