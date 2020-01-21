Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial

Man accused of setting fire at Bismarck Walmart has trial set for May

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Andrew Ells is accused of setting a fire at Bismarck’s Walmart North.

BISMARCK (KX News) — The man accused of setting a fire at Bismarck’s north Walmart location has had his trial date set.

Tuesday, Burleigh County Court Judge Pamela Nesvig set 27-year-old Andrew Ells’s two-day trial for May 5 & 6 of 2020. Court documents show Ells waived his preliminary trial.

Prosecutors accuse Ells of lighting a Bible on fire Friday, December 13, in the north Walmart.

Ells is said to have started the fire behind boxes in the Garden Center. He told investigators he started the fire to cause a distraction so he could steal the items in his cart.

Lighter fluid and the Bible were both found during the investigation. The estimated loss of merchandise at Walmart is about $300,000.

The Walmart was closed for several hours that day, and the Garden Center is expected to remain closed for several months.

Ells is charged with Arson and Endangering by Fire. He faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge