WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Williston man attempted to outrun the Williams County Sheriff’s Office during a high-speed chase in Williston this weekend that saw deputies having to dive out of the way of the man’s car multiple times during the pursuit.

According to the arresting affidavit, around 4:58 p.m. on October 8, a deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on County Road 8 and exceeding the speed limit of 45 mph. The deputy noted that he had to drive about 94 mph in order to catch up to the vehicle, and after turning on their siren and lights, the vehicle sped away.

A chase began with the vehicle that saw law enforcement chase the driver down Highway 2, 55th Street NW, 134th Avenue, and 14th Avenue W. The vehicle evaded spike strips and ignored multiple stop signs.

At one point, when the vehicle reached a dead end, a deputy exited their vehicle and drew their service weapon to attempt to arrest the driver. Despite this, the driver refused to stop and drove directly at the deputy, forcing them to quickly evade the vehicle before being struck.

After the vehicle finally hit spike strips on 134th Avenue, the driver drove directly toward a deputy in the area at the time, causing the deputy to also jump out of the way of the vehicle.

The chase continued through various residential areas until the vehicle was finally stopped by patrol vehicles that were positioned in a way that forced the driver to stop.

Law enforcement then arrested the driver, who was physically resistant to the arrest by trying to pull his arms away, causing deputies to use force in order to secure the driver.

The driver was identified as Devin Porter, who law enforcement noted had his license revoked. It was also noted that Porter was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He is currently charged with the following crimes and tickets:

Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Vehicle/Fleeing from a Felony (Class C Felony)

2 counts of Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Preventing a Felony Arrest (Class C Felony)

Driving under Revocation/4th or Subsequent Offense in 5 Years (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs/1st Offense (Class B Misdemeanor)

Speeding/46 mph and Over

Disregarding a Stop Sign

Disobedience to Traffic Control Devices

Driving without Liability Insurance

Open Container

Care Required

Porter is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond with a jury trial set for February 12, 2024.