WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 45-year-old man was arrested by Williston police after allegedly burglarizing multiple homes.

The burglaries occurred in the 600 block of 17th Ave West.

The Williston Police Department is now asking residents in the area of Lewis and Clark Elementary School to check their property for any signs of illegal entry to their garages and homes.

If residents believe illegal entry happened or they are missing property, contact the WPD at 701-577-1212 to file a police report.

WPD did recover some items during the investigation that they would like to be returned to the rightful owners.

Police expect to charge the man soon.

KX News will release the man’s name once formal charges are made