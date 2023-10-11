BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A married couple had a man pull a gun on them and threaten them at the intersection of Burnt Boat Drive and Tyler Parkway in Bismarck after the couple was involved in a separate road rage incident yesterday night around 7:18 p.m.

According to the arresting affidavit, while the couple was handling the road rage incident a man who was not involved approached the couple’s truck and began speaking to the couple. During the encounter, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the couple.

Police responded to the scene soon after and identified the man as 24-year-old Christopher McDonald. After speaking with the couple, police arrested McDonald and found his gun nearby in the grass.

McDonald was then taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and was charged with two counts of Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).