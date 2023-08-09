MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 21-year-old Minot man, Bridger Watson, was arrested yesterday evening for shooting a gun at a person’s car at a southeast Minot mobile home park.

According to the Minot Police Department, officers reported to the scene and spoke with two individuals who said that Watson had fired a gun at one of them while they were sitting in their car and pointed the gun at the other.

Upon investigation, officers found the gun, a spent cartridge casing, and a bullet entrance in the vehicle. Neither of the victims sustained any injuries during the incident

Watson was then arrested for Reckless Endangerment with extreme indifference to the value of human life, two counts of Terrorizing, and one count of Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

He is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center and is only being charged with Discharging a Firearm. He has a pretrial conference set for September 6.