BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 41-year-old Bismarck man, Jeffrey Schmidt, was arrested Monday night after he threatened to shoot a woman working at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry because she requested his photo ID.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 3:42 p.m. when Schmidt became angry that he was required to show a photo ID of himself. He then began pointing a finger gun at the worker telling her that he was going to get his .22 caliber pistol and shoot her.

As he was leaving the pantry, he made similar remarks to her, at one point even pretending to reach into his waistband and pull out a gun.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the worker and witnesses and then located Schmidt who denied threatening anyone.

Schmidt was then arrested and charged with Terrorizing (Class C Felony).

A felony trial for Schmidt is now scheduled for February 7, 2024.