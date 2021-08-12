Man arrested following barricade situation and car pursuit in Minot

A man has been arrested following a car chase and barricade situation in Minot on Wednesday.

After identifying a male that had several active non bond arrest warrants. A Deputy with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver colored Chevy Trailblazer being driven by the male. During the traffic stop attempt the male fled in the Trailblazer, leading The Ward County Sheriff’s Department, ND Highway Patrol and the Surrey PD on a car pursuit in SE Ward County and in McHenry County, then returning to SE Ward County.

Authorities successfully used vehicle spike strips on the fleeing vehicle on Highway 2 between Minot and Surrey. After 33 minutes in the pursuit, the vehicle pulled into Minot Mobile Estates east of Minot and up to his residence where authorities say the incident started.

The man then exited the vehicle and ran into the residence, barricading himself inside.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the man and talk him out of the residence. Eventually the Minot PD/Ward County SO joint SWAT team was requested to assist.

The SWAT team negotiators attempted to make contact with no success. After several attempted methods were used to try to get him out, a search warrant was obtained and SWAT made entry into the residence.

The man was taken into custody, transported to Trinity Hospital to be medically cleared and then transported to the Ward County Detention Center. The man received citations for Fleeing a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Manufacturing Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief and Refusal to Halt.

All previous outstanding warrants were also served.