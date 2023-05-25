BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 23-year-old Bismarck man was arrested on Tuesday night after he stole a bottle of Jim Beam from the south Bismarck Captain Jack’s Liquor Land and threatened an employee with a box cutter.

According to the arresting affidavit, on May 23 around 9:39 p.m. the 23-year-old, Morgan Silk, entered Captain Jack’s South and took a 1-liter bottle of Jim Beam from the shelf and concealed it down the front of his pants. Silk was then confronted by an employee which caused him to pull out a box cutter and point it towards the employee.

The employee stated that Silk threatened them with potential bodily injury causing them to feel scared and let Silk leave.

Police arrested Silk soon after the incident and found that he had an active trespass order for Captain Jack’s South which he served in 2020. Since then, Silk has had six previous convictions of Criminal Trespass at the store, with the most recent being in August 2022.

Police also found a syringe on Silk which he admitted to using for methamphetamine.

Silk is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for the following charges:

Robbery, menaces serious bodily injury or inflicts bodily injury (Class B Felony)

Criminal Trespass, second or subsequent offense in two years (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

A preliminary hearing for Silk is scheduled for June 26.