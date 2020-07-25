Man arrested in Minot area after over 1.1 pounds of fentanyl seized

Update: The Minot Police Department’s original press release stating Donald Greene’s age as 27 was incorrect. The story has been updated to reflect Green’s age, which is 53.

Fifty-three-year-old Donald Green was arrested in the Minot area on Friday and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after the Ward County Drug Task Force says an investigation led to him after over 1.1 pounds of fentanyl was seized.

The Task Force says the 1.1 pounds of fentanyl has a street value of approximately $157,500.

Green is being held at the Ward County Jail.