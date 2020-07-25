Man arrested in Minot area after over 1.1 pounds of fentanyl seized

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Update: The Minot Police Department’s original press release stating Donald Greene’s age as 27 was incorrect. The story has been updated to reflect Green’s age, which is 53.

Fifty-three-year-old Donald Green was arrested in the Minot area on Friday and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver after the Ward County Drug Task Force says an investigation led to him after over 1.1 pounds of fentanyl was seized.

The Task Force says the 1.1 pounds of fentanyl has a street value of approximately $157,500.

Green is being held at the Ward County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, July 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sidewalk Sale

Facility Update

Seeking Donations

Class Ring

Drive-In Movies

Lillian's Closing

Smarter Highways

Pet Safety

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24

Friday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms

Furry Friends 7-24

Northwoods League

Minot High School Sports

Pit Bull Ordinance

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

Local Testing

Badlands Big Sticks

Bismarck Bobcats

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss