Man charged after allegedly stealing money from Upin Bar in Richardton

Crime Tracker

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged on Monday after allegedly stealing money from the Upin Bar in Richardton, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Zolber-Fuller was charged with a Class C felony theft of property and for an outstanding Class C felony warrant for escape from Morton County.

Police said after responding to a report of the burglary, deputies conducted interviews and gathered evidence. They were then able to identify Zolber-Fuller as the suspect and located him at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson.

He was placed into the custody of the Southwest Multi Correctional Center.

