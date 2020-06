Arthur Lovett Funk has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the June 1 homicide in a Mandan mobile home park.

Funk, 47, had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $100,000. His next court date hasn’t been set yet.

Funk is accused of killing 53-year-old Kevin Ray Stockert of Mandan after Stockert was found Monday morning near his residence with multiple wounds consistent with being caused by a knife or similar sharp object.