A 19-year-old man is charged with Sexual Assault in federal court after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Keenan Eagle had his first court appearance in US District Court Thursday.

Eagle is accused in court documents of raping the 13-year-old girl and leaving her nude and injured behind an old building in Cannon Ball.

FBI investigators say the crime happened on June 3rd.

Eagle is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center pending a detention hearing next week.