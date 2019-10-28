Man Cons Bismarck Woman out of $300,000 in Romance Scam

BISMARCK — A Bismarck woman is out $300,000 dollars after falling victim to a romance scam.

Bismarck Police said the 59-year-old woman met a man on match.com in April of 2018.

The person she was speaking to told her he did business in the gold and diamond industry.

Claiming to live in Minot, he would request money from her in order to help him secure various contracts.

The woman said she sent him personal checks, money grams, western union, personal loans and money in packages. Most of the money was sent to a Georgia address and the two had reportedly never met in person.

The victim made the report to Bismarck Police on Sunday.