Man gets probation for obstructing probe in oil field death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former oil company maintenance manager has been sentenced to 1 1/2 years of probation after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into the 2014 death of an oil field worker.

Stephen Reisinger was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland, who said Reisinger has shown remorse.

Federal prosecutors had asked that Reisinger be imprisoned for 1 1/2 years. Reisinger was working for Nabors Completion and Production Services Co. in Williston when a welder, 28-year-old Dustin Payne, died after an explosion.

Prosecutors say Reisinger deceived the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration during its investigation.

