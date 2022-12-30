MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old man was murdered early this morning in Minot in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge around 1:40 a.m.

According to the Minot Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge and discovered a 36-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that bar patrons witnessed the incident. During the incident, one patron disarmed the suspect and was assisted by another in detaining him until police arrived.

Police then arrested a 34-year-old Minot man, Justin McDermott, and charged him with murder. He is currently being held at the Ward County Jail.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is an updating story and KX News will provide updates as more information comes in.