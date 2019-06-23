CORRECTION: This incident happened this day in 2018. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says there is no one impersonating a deputy at the current time.

Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Locating Vehicle

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call them if you’ve seen a vehicle driven by a suspect who impersonated an officer today.

Around 10:30 a.m., Dunn County Deputies got a call from a driver who was about six miles east of Dunn Center, traveling west on Highway 200. The reporter said they were being followed by a white Ford Crown Victoria with maroon and gold stripes on the side of the car.

The Crown Vic had a law enforcement style push bumper, roof mounted light bar as well as dash grille lights.

The suspect in the care attempted to make a traffic stop on the reporting party by turning on the emergency lights. According to the reporter, the lights were all blue and were newer LED-style lights. They told the Sheriff’s Office they did not believe it was a legitimate law enforcement vehicle.

They continued to drive and contacted ND State Radio.

The suspect car continued to follow them with the lights on for several miles before turning north into Dunn Center, where the reporting party lost site of the vehicle.

The driver of the Crown Victoria was described as a white male with brown hair. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know anything else about the suspect at this time.

The current law enforcement vehicles that operate in Dunn County are clearly marked with distinctive graphics and have combination red, white and blue emergency lights.

If you have any information about the location of this vehicle and its operator, please call State Radio at 800-472-2121 or the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 701-573-4449.