Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Man Sent to Hospital After Being Hit by a Truck on His Bicycle

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man is in the hospital after a being hit by a truck on his bicycle Thursday morning.

At 6:00 a.m., Bismarck Police responded to a crash at 7th Street and Main Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was headed east on Main Avenue on his bike. He ran a red light at 7th Street.

A 73-year-old Minot man was headed south on 7th Street and struck the man on the bike as he was crossing the road.

Police say the “Do Not Walk” sign was on at the time of the crash.

The 29-year-old was sent to the hospital to treat injuries.

Police say the crash is not suspicious. Traffic was shut down for a while at the underpass at 7th Street and Main Avenue this morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

Census on Reservations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census on Reservations"

N.D. Risk Map available

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Risk Map available"

Opioid Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opioid Money"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

U-Mary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Football"

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss