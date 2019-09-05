Man Sent to Hospital After Being Hit by a Truck on His Bicycle

A Bismarck man is in the hospital after a being hit by a truck on his bicycle Thursday morning.

At 6:00 a.m., Bismarck Police responded to a crash at 7th Street and Main Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was headed east on Main Avenue on his bike. He ran a red light at 7th Street.

A 73-year-old Minot man was headed south on 7th Street and struck the man on the bike as he was crossing the road.

Police say the “Do Not Walk” sign was on at the time of the crash.

The 29-year-old was sent to the hospital to treat injuries.

Police say the crash is not suspicious. Traffic was shut down for a while at the underpass at 7th Street and Main Avenue this morning.