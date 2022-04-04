BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — A man accused in the beating death of a woman on the Red Lake Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

William Jones IV pleaded guilty last year to one count of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing at the victim’s house in Ponemah, located on the north side of Lower Red Lake.

Authorities say the 24-year-old Jones repeatedly assaulted the woman by hitting her and throwing her against the wall.

At one point the victim’s head was struck and she suffered a brain injury. Prosecutors said the woman remained unconscious in the house for two days and Jones did nothing to help her.

The victim died in Fargo, North Dakota hospital 16 days after the assault.