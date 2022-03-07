FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say man suspected of robbery and attempted murder was arrested after a 24-hour manhunt. The 56-year-old man was taken into custody without incident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police began searching for him after the alleged robbery and assault about 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspect has not been formally charged. He has previous convictions for assault of fire or emergency personnel, possession or sale of a switchblade, and criminal trespass.

Police say more information will be released Monday.