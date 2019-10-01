Man Taken into Police Custody After He Gets On School Bus

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Early this morning the Williston Police Department received a call regarding a disorderly male who had entered onto a school bus.

At 6:53 am officers were able to track down the school bus near the intersection of University Avenue and East Broadway. A 30 year old male was located and taken into custody for disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The school bus did have children on it at the time the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Williston Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"

Babies at Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies at Work"

Helping to Curb Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping to Curb Vaping"

Road construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road construction"

YHF Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF Flu"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Flagpole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flagpole"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss