Man Taken into Police Custody After He Gets On School Bus

Early this morning the Williston Police Department received a call regarding a disorderly male who had entered onto a school bus.

At 6:53 am officers were able to track down the school bus near the intersection of University Avenue and East Broadway. A 30 year old male was located and taken into custody for disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The school bus did have children on it at the time the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Williston Police Department.