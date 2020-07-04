Man wanted for Friday morning stabbing in Bismarck

The Bismarck Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes who is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing was reported at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The stabbing occurred in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue, according to the BPD. The victim was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Bermudes is 5’6” and 136 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Bermudes was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, black hat and camouflage shoes.

If anyone knows where the location of Bermudes is or has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.