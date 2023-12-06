WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Multiple residents of a Williston apartment building called the police late at night on December 3 when a Flaxton man, Dante Pesanti, was banging on doors in the building with a shotgun in hand looking for his niece who he thought was being prostituted and that he was going to “take care of it.”

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. when residents began reporting that a man with a shotgun was searching for his niece and that he might shoot someone.

Upon arrival, police located Pesanti in the building, who followed police commands and told police that he also had a pistol and brass knuckles on his person.

After being detained, Pesanti began telling the officer that his niece was being sexually assaulted behind his washing machine. Police then searched his apartment and did not find anyone, according to documents.

Police then spoke with residents who stated that Pesanti was yelling about something “within the walls” and had caused serious damage to one resident’s apartment door, forcing the resident to barricade their door with a trash can and chairs before locking themself in the bathroom.

Pesanti was then taken to the Williams County Correctional Center and charged with Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon, Adult Victim (Class C Felony). A jury trial for Pesanti is currently scheduled for April 8, 2024.