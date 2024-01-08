BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, Austin Corcoran, was arrested by police after he allegedly fell asleep at a gas pump and then ran away from police after exiting his car on Thursday morning.

According to the affidavit, the south Holiday gas station in Bismarck called police around 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 4 when they found Corcoran asleep in the driver’s seat of his car at a gas pump. Upon arrival, police woke Corcoran up and asked him to exit the vehicle.

Based on their observation, police believed that Corcoran was impaired. When officers asked him to place his hands on the hood of his car, he ran away.

After a quick foot chase, Corcoran was arrested by police. A search of his vehicle found 33 yellow pills (Clonazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance) and 1 blue pill (Fentanyl). Police also found drug paraphernalia in his car as well.

Police were also able to confirm that Corcoran had a warrant for his arrest out of Cass County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corcoran is now being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class C Felony)

Possession of Fentanyl (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Schedule IV Depressant (Class A Misdemeanor)

Refusal to Halt (Class B Misdemeanor)